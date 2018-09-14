Five groups that didn’t mind Tacoma school shutdown so much

This week’s Five Spot – Five interest groups that might be sort of sad now that Tacoma teacher strike is over.
1 Pizza, sandwich and donut shops. Business was off the hook with parents and other boosters delivering lots of high-carb chow to the Tacoma Education Association picket line.
2 Red T-shirt manufacturers. (Union label, of course.) Remember all those folks protesting a proposed methanol plant in 2016? That was but a small red wave compared to this scarlet tsunami.
3 The Washington State Fair. Nothing keeps the turnstiles spinning and scones selling on a slow weekday in Puyallup like teens with time to kill.
4 Tacoma parks and street crews. From the Lincoln District to McKinley Park, teachers used some of their down time to rake, pick up trash and behave like good campers.
5 Dogs. Tail-waggers of all shapes and sizes clearly relished their role as picket-line mascots. Sure beats being stuck in the house all day with Mittens the Cat.
