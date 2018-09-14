The Tacoma teacher strike brought out some clever signs. Here’s one of our faves.
Opinion

Five groups that didn’t mind Tacoma school shutdown so much

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

September 14, 2018 02:34 PM

This week’s Five Spot – Five interest groups that might be sort of sad now that Tacoma teacher strike is over.

1 Pizza, sandwich and donut shops. Business was off the hook with parents and other boosters delivering lots of high-carb chow to the Tacoma Education Association picket line.

2 Red T-shirt manufacturers. (Union label, of course.) Remember all those folks protesting a proposed methanol plant in 2016? That was but a small red wave compared to this scarlet tsunami.

3 The Washington State Fair. Nothing keeps the turnstiles spinning and scones selling on a slow weekday in Puyallup like teens with time to kill.

4 Tacoma parks and street crews. From the Lincoln District to McKinley Park, teachers used some of their down time to rake, pick up trash and behave like good campers.

5 Dogs. Tail-waggers of all shapes and sizes clearly relished their role as picket-line mascots. Sure beats being stuck in the house all day with Mittens the Cat.

