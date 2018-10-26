5 more dirty tricks that could disrupt this year’s election

Five other creative ways that troublemakers could mess with Washington voters’ minds before the Nov. 6 election.
1. Why stop with a bogus write-in campaign for a Gig Harbor legislative seat? How about fomenting an insurgent write-in movement for Gov. Tim Eyman or President Kanye West?
2. Send out phony mailers for Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, featuring glowing endorsements from celebrity prosecutors including Marcia Clark and Nancy Grace.
3. Send out robocalls claiming that energy and beverage companies secretly plan to burn millions of barrels of expired soda at a plant on the Tacoma Tideflats. It will belch out 100 metric tons of carbon(ated) emissions per minute.
4. Spread misinformation on social media that ballots won’t be counted unless Democrats use blue ink, Republicans red ink.
5. Confuse older voters who’d planned to vote for Sen. Maria Cantwell by launching a write-in campaign for Henry “Scoop” Jackson.
