5 custom headstone inscriptions for the Tacoma area

Five epitaphs for Tacoma area headstones, in keeping with the Halloween spirit.
1. Here lies Helen, Tacoma hardly knew her
– Shoulda worn a helmet on that darn Lime Scooter.
2. The couple was so young, so strong and so healthy
– But a Point Defiance cliff is no place for a selfie.
3. Felix Van Buren McFeeley Farrar
– Grew up in Orting, a budding track star.
– All they found were his shoes, couldn’t outrun a lahar.
4. Beneath this stone lies a cadaver most graphic
– An election sign waver who stepped out into traffic.
5. RIP, Chuck. His basement pot farm made him lazy
– Grow lights caught fire, now he’s pushing up daisies.
Comments