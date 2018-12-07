True or false? 5 questions to test your knowledge of 41st president’s ties to Washington state

A true-false quiz: Five connections that President George H.W. Bush may (or may not) have had to the Puget Sound area.
1. As vice president, he was shouted down by a Catholic priest from Tacoma while giving a speech at Seattle University.
2. In his 1988 run for president, he lost both Washington state and Pierce County to Michael Dukakis, despite crushing Dukakis in the national popular and electoral vote.
3. At a state dinner in Olympia, he vomited in the lap of Washington Gov. Booth Gardner after a brisk round of tennis.
4. He signed the historic $162 million Puyallup Indians Land Settlement into law.
5. In his 1992 reelection attempt, he came in third place in Pierce County and Washington state, lagging both Bill Clinton and Ross Perot.
ANSWERS:
1. True. The Rev. Bill Bichsel, a noted peace activist who died in 2015, disrupted the president’s speech. Bichsel was cited for trespassing, but the charge was later dropped.
2. True. Dukakis carried only 10 states, including Washington. The Democratic nominee took 17 of Washington’s 39 counties, including Pierce.
3. False. The recipient of Bush’s vomiting episode in 1992 was the prime minister of Japan, at a state dinner in Tokyo. But there was a round of tennis.
4. True. He signed the settlement on June 21, 1989.
5. False. Bush’s vote tally exceeded Perot’s, but he lost to Clinton – in our state and nationally, of course.
