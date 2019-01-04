Five more reasons Tacoma Rainiers games are dangerous

In this week’s Five Spot – Other reasons, besides dancing on the roof, that the state Department of Labor & Industries might want to investigate and issue more $56,000 fines at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium.
1. Underage employees expose themselves and fans to friendly fire by wielding unlicensed T-Shirt cannons.
2. Children are placed at elevated risk of skinned knees by being allowed to run the bases at the end of weekend games.
3. Staff member in Rhubarb reindeer costume placed at elevated risk of heat stroke while performing antics during midsummer games.
4. Players vulnerable to errant fastballs in batter’s box, cleat slippage on dugout steps and towel snapping in locker room.
5. Members of Rainiers Fun Squad given excessive discretion to create so-called “fun” for crowd. Suggested name change: Rainiers Safe & Secure Workplace Squad.
