Five more reasons Tacoma Rainiers games are dangerous

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

January 04, 2019 05:02 PM

Rhubarb shares a Five Spot salute with a young fan during a Tacoma Rainiers’ home game against the Las Vegas 51s at Cheney Stadium last June. We’re not sure what might be dangerous about this exchange, but there’s probably something if state L&I investigators get on the case. Joshua Bessex News Tribune file photo, 2018

In this week’s Five Spot – Other reasons, besides dancing on the roof, that the state Department of Labor & Industries might want to investigate and issue more $56,000 fines at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium.



1. Underage employees expose themselves and fans to friendly fire by wielding unlicensed T-Shirt cannons.

2. Children are placed at elevated risk of skinned knees by being allowed to run the bases at the end of weekend games.

3. Staff member in Rhubarb reindeer costume placed at elevated risk of heat stroke while performing antics during midsummer games.

4. Players vulnerable to errant fastballs in batter’s box, cleat slippage on dugout steps and towel snapping in locker room.

5. Members of Rainiers Fun Squad given excessive discretion to create so-called “fun” for crowd. Suggested name change: Rainiers Safe & Secure Workplace Squad.

