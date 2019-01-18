The Ventures are gift that keeps giving to South Tacoma

In April 1960, the Tacoma-originated rock group “The Ventures” posed for a publicity photo with an unidentified woman admirer. (Left to right: Nole F. (Nokie) Edwards, Bob Bogle, Don Wilson, Howie Johnson.) The most popular and influential instrumental rock band of all time got its start playing at the Blue Moon in Tacoma. The Ventures were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March 2008. Richards Studio Collection/Tacoma Public Library