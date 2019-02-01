Five creative ways Washington could regulate barbers and beauticians. Just for the heck of it

In this week’s Five Spot column – 5 other ways that Washington could crack down on hair-care professionals (on top of actual state legislation this year that could put some independent stylists out of business).
1. Concealed-carry license required for any stylist/barber with shears and straight-edge razors longer than 5.5 inches.
2. A hundred extra hours of cosmetology education mandated annually. Curriculum includes: Downstream impacts of excessive shampooing on stormwater systems and orca survival.
3. All barber poles must be equipped with functioning motor. Shop not allowed to open unless pole is spinning.
4. Customer must sign waiver granting stylist/barber permission to ask personal questions, talk incessantly or whistle a happy tune.
5. Adult-entertainment license required for any salon in which men pay for scalp massages by attractive women.
