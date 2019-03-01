Washington Department of Taxation? Don’t stop there. Try these five name changes on for size

Five truth-in-government name changes – all of which should be taken just as seriously as Sen. Phil Fortunato’s proposal to change the Washington Department of Revenue to the Department of Taxation.
1. Department of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) → Department of Killing Critters for Food & Fun.
2. Department of Corrections (DOC) → Department of Accidentally Releasing Offenders Too Early or Too Late.
3. Department of Transportation (DOT) → Department of Traffic, Tolls and Tailpipes (DOTTT).
4. Washington State Patrol (WSP) → Washington State Road Rage Management Force.
5. Office of the Attorney General (AG) → West Coast Headquarters of Lawsuits Filed against President Trump.
