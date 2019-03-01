Opinion

Washington Department of Taxation? Don’t stop there. Try these five name changes on for size

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

March 01, 2019 03:18 PM

Washington Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, shown here taking the oath of office in 2017, stands for all that’s good and true, which is obvious from his choice of necktie. That includes his 2019 legislative proposal to change the name of the Department of Revenue to the Department of Taxation.
Washington Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, shown here taking the oath of office in 2017, stands for all that’s good and true, which is obvious from his choice of necktie. That includes his 2019 legislative proposal to change the name of the Department of Revenue to the Department of Taxation. Peter Haley News Tribune file photo
Washington Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, shown here taking the oath of office in 2017, stands for all that’s good and true, which is obvious from his choice of necktie. That includes his 2019 legislative proposal to change the name of the Department of Revenue to the Department of Taxation. Peter Haley News Tribune file photo

Five truth-in-government name changes – all of which should be taken just as seriously as Sen. Phil Fortunato’s proposal to change the Washington Department of Revenue to the Department of Taxation.

1. Department of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) Department of Killing Critters for Food & Fun.

2. Department of Corrections (DOC) Department of Accidentally Releasing Offenders Too Early or Too Late.

3. Department of Transportation (DOT) Department of Traffic, Tolls and Tailpipes (DOTTT).

4. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Washington State Road Rage Management Force.

5. Office of the Attorney General (AG) West Coast Headquarters of Lawsuits Filed against President Trump.

  Comments  