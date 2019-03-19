As Dems drift leftward, door opens for opportunists like Howard Schultz

It feels like every day another Democrat is stepping forward to announce, or at least explore, a presidential run.
Each announcement by yet another far-left party hopeful draws attention to a simple fact: The Democratic Party has drifted so far to the left that they have left the middle behind.
Today’s Democrats have abandoned the moderate, common sense voter. People who want their government to operate efficiently with responsibility, accountability and low taxes have no place in the modern Democratic party with a new, radical agenda.
Is it any wonder that the Democrat leadership is so threatened by Howard Schultz? (See op-ed by state Democratic chair Tina Podlodowski, 2/16 TNT).
The reality of the new Democratic Party is one we’ve seen firsthand in Seattle and now in Olympia. Unfortunately, the leftward drift has been particularly swift in our state.
Democrats in Olympia have big ambitions for 2019, including $3.7 billion in tax increases with proposals like a state income tax, energy tax and increasing the Business & Operation Tax – all to support their proposed massive 21-percent increase in government spending.
Washington’s leftward march matches the absurdity we are seeing at the national level.
Local Democrats’ Seattle-style policies – such as a failed attempt to raise taxes on hair stylists, cosmetologists and other small business owners –is on par with Cory Booker’s plan to tax meat, Kamala Harris’ push to eliminate private insurance and the Green New Deal’s goal of eliminating air travel.
These out-of-touch policies prove Democrats are not the party of hardworking Americans. They won’t let working-class realities – like long commute times, overtaxation and unsafe communities ravaged by homelessness and drug addiction – stand in the way of their far-left fantasies.
Make no mistake, Schultz is a liberal Democrat, but he sees an opening to gain support from common-sense Democrats who no longer recognize their own party.
The Democratic Party refuses to assess its shortcomings, opening the door for Schultz’s opportunistic campaign. We can do better.
When you vote, you have a choice between opportunity and stifling bureaucracy, between capitalism and socialism, between success and failure.
The divide between the two parties is crystal clear. Those who want to see small businesses succeed, entrepreneurs create and communities thrive, we have a place for you in the Republican Party.
We will continue to stand up for those who push forward, risking failure for the possibility of success.
The Republican Party is fighting to preserve the American Dream and the freedom and opportunity that come with it. We welcome you with open arms, and together we can elect Republicans at the local, state and federal level to ensure a more prosperous future for all.
Caleb Heimlich of Puyallup is chairman of the Washington State Republican Party.
