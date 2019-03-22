Opinion

Five Washington license plates you definitely won’t be seeing soon

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

March 22, 2019 04:12 PM

Freshly minted license plates are stacked, waiting to be embossed with numbers at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla. All of Washington’s license plates are made by state prison inmates.
Five license plate design ideas that Washington legislators haven’t considered but would surely create a buzz if they did.



1. Alternative fish plates: Non-native Atlantic salmon farmed in commercial net pens.

2. Mount Rainier, 120th anniversary edition: Mountain profile updated to show wildfire smoke and melted glaciers.

3. Seattle Mariners, 2001 tribute edition: Commemorating 17 seasons without a playoff appearance, the longest streak in pro sports.

4. Sound Transit light rail: Your tax dollars at work! Coming to Tacoma in 2030, if everything lines up exactly right!

5. Aerospace industry: Flying boldly into the future with the Boeing 737 Max 8.

