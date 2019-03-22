Five Washington license plates you definitely won’t be seeing soon

Five license plate design ideas that Washington legislators haven’t considered but would surely create a buzz if they did.
1. Alternative fish plates: Non-native Atlantic salmon farmed in commercial net pens.
2. Mount Rainier, 120th anniversary edition: Mountain profile updated to show wildfire smoke and melted glaciers.
3. Seattle Mariners, 2001 tribute edition: Commemorating 17 seasons without a playoff appearance, the longest streak in pro sports.
4. Sound Transit light rail: Your tax dollars at work! Coming to Tacoma in 2030, if everything lines up exactly right!
5. Aerospace industry: Flying boldly into the future with the Boeing 737 Max 8.
Comments