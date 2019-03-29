OMG! Five text messages you should never send to Pierce County’s upgraded 911 system

In this week’s Five Spot ... 5 ridiculous examples of messages you shouldn’t send through Pierce County’s new text-to-911 system.
1. Mbe hving <3 attack or mbe <3 burn from chilidog I8 2night IDK BSTS. (Translation: I might be having a heart attack or it might be heartburn from the chili dog I ate tonight. I don’t know. Better safe than sorry.)
2. OMG Gma ROTFL and now cant GU! (Oh my gosh! Grandma was rolling on the floor laughing and now she can’t get up!)
3. Dropped \=0-0=/ in toilet and flushed plz snd PC swift H20 rscue team. (I dropped my glasses in the toilet and flushed. Please send Pierce County Swiftwater Rescue Team.)
4. Dog got into ZZZZ Rx no this isnt AF joke. (My dog got into the sleeping pills, and no, this is not an April Fool’s joke.)
5. WTF I drove into ditch while txting TYT so embrsd :-(
(Yikes! I drove into a ditch while texting. Take your time. I’m so embarrassed, as the frown on my face surely shows.)
