Ed-garrrr! Five takeaways from M’s hall-of-famer’s legislative lovefest

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

Do the perks of being a state legislator ever end? In Olympia Monday, retired Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez (right) is swarmed by starstruck fans including (from left) Senators Paul Shin, D-Mukilteo, Sen. Jeanne Kohl-Welles, D-Seattle, and Rosemary McAuliffe, D-Bothell.
Five quick takes after the Washington state Senate passed a resolution honoring Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez this week.



1. You think the pols down here are always running for the next election? They’ve got nothing on Edgar: The campaign to get him voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame lasted 10 years.

2. What’s the bigger achievement for a legislator, to get the governor to sign your bill or Edgar to sign your ball?

3. One day it’s Edgar, the next day it’s the Daffodil Festival princesses. This place has more celebrity guests than “The Tonight Show.” And a lot more monologues.

4. The difference between the Mariners and legislators? We pray for the M’s to make the playoffs for the first time since Edgar retired. We pray for legislators to end on time for a change and get out of town.

5. Edgar being elected to the Legislature someday seems like a natural fit. After all, Washington already has a representative named Griffey.

