What I learned the night I spent homeless with my son

Bob Penton is one of six reader columnists for The News Tribune in 2019. News Tribune photo

Several years ago, I had an urgent need to spend a night with my son Bobby, who sleeps on a sidewalk in Seattle.

For several weeks I agonized over the thought of sleeping on the hard ground. Honestly, I hoped this seemingly crazy thought would pass, and that I wouldn’t actually have to follow through with it.

Since I hadn’t shared my thoughts with him or anyone, I began to develop copious reasons why this could not possibly work.

I made excuses about my high blood pressure and medication that causes me to use the bathroom several times per night. Where would I go for that? I even dredged up the symptoms from the stroke I’d suffered two years prior.

However, nothing I came up with eradicated my urge to make the idea a reality.

Then came the night before. Oh, how I dreaded going. But the more I dreaded, the more I felt compelled.

I forced myself into preparation mode. I needed a sleeping bag, check! But the question remained for the frequent bathroom trips – found a container, check!

Off I went, arriving at Bobby’s “home” around 6 p.m. He could not believe I’d come to spend the night. He briefed me on the house rules and afterwards, I slipped into my sleeping bag.

Later that night, I was awakened by several people staring down at me. They were offering cups of hot clam chowder. A woman even placed $20 in my hand. I was tempted to shout out: “I’m not homeless!”

But then a question gripped me: Why do I need to distinguish myself from being one of “them”?

I’m a believer and try to follow the teachings of Jesus, who said in Luke 9:58: ”Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests, but the son of man has nowhere to lay his head.”

So I was challenged to change my perspective.

Perhaps I’m like most people who define themselves by where they live, the car they drive and where they work.

For me to fully understand what the homeless life is like, it would take more than just one night sleeping among them, while gazing at my Mercedes-Benz in the distance.

Courage is the mental or moral strength to venture, persevere and withstand danger, fear or difficulty.

It is the inherent strength or ability to defy all odds or opposition, regardless of what stands in its path.

But enough with the definitions. What does true courage look like?

It’s a baby taking the first step toward walking. After countless failures, the child gets up and tries again and again.

It was the pre- and post-slavery African Americans who exhibited insurmountable courage while enduring pain, suffering and death in their quest for freedom.

It is the Civil Rights Movement which continues to this day, standing fearless against systemic institutional racism.

What will it take to address the overwhelming issues and concerns of homelessness in America? The solution does not start just with the outcry of the masses. It’s going to take courage.

True courage can start with just one person willing to take a stand. One candle can bring forth many lights.

We must not lose sight of or abandon courage while listening to the silent cry of those experiencing homelessness. We must continue to refresh our perspective regarding their needs.

Addressing these needs is not just the responsibility of governmental agencies. The solution lies at each of our doorsteps.

We have to be willing to defy the odds and refuse to look the other way.

To take a stand, we have to move out of our comfort zones and learn to speak truth to the powers that be. We all must be courageous.

But truthfully, that’s what Jesus called loving your neighbor as yourself.