No wimps in your book club, and no light summer beach reads. Try these 5 on for size

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

Does your book club look like this? Maybe it’s time to flip the script and bring it into the 21st century.
Five non-traditional summer reading suggestions for local book clubs.



1. The Mueller Report - Reading groups are forming around the country to read and discuss the 448-page investigation of the 2016 presidential election. Fun idea for a youth book club: Dream up creative words for the blacked-out sections, like a Mad Libs game!

2. Proposed Tacoma Liquefied Natural Gas Project: Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement - No need for a chemistry degree to read it. Just if you hope to understand it.

3. Senate Bill 5001 (concerning human remains) - With human composting now legal in Washington, this is a down-to-earth read for your book club. Even better for your gardening club.

4. Washington state drivers manual - Admit it, you all could use a refresher. Bonus points: Read the commercial drivers guide, get your CDLs and become truck drivers together!

5. Jay Inslee’s Evergreen Economy Plan - Is your book club vibe a little chilly, or lukewarm at best? Read this presidential candidate’s rousing manifesto, and feel the climate of your group change immediately.

