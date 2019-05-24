No wimps in your book club, and no light summer beach reads. Try these 5 on for size

Does your book club look like this? Maybe it’s time to flip the script and bring it into the 21st century.

Five non-traditional summer reading suggestions for local book clubs.







1. The Mueller Report - Reading groups are forming around the country to read and discuss the 448-page investigation of the 2016 presidential election. Fun idea for a youth book club: Dream up creative words for the blacked-out sections, like a Mad Libs game!

2. Proposed Tacoma Liquefied Natural Gas Project: Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement - No need for a chemistry degree to read it. Just if you hope to understand it.

3. Senate Bill 5001 (concerning human remains) - With human composting now legal in Washington, this is a down-to-earth read for your book club. Even better for your gardening club.

4. Washington state drivers manual - Admit it, you all could use a refresher. Bonus points: Read the commercial drivers guide, get your CDLs and become truck drivers together!

5. Jay Inslee’s Evergreen Economy Plan - Is your book club vibe a little chilly, or lukewarm at best? Read this presidential candidate’s rousing manifesto, and feel the climate of your group change immediately.