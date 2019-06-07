What happened to Howard Schultz 2020 presidential run? 5 theories

Wait, you say there are 10 reasons the billionaire Starbucks ex-CEO has dropped from the presidential map? We’ll settle for five. AP file photo, 2017

Five possible reasons why Howard Schultz’s exploratory presidential campaign has gone dark.







1. A legitimate fear that guerilla groups of hostile Supersonics fans would waylay him at every campaign appearance.

2. The book tour is over, nothing left to promote.

3. There’s only room for one Washington state candidate, and Gov. Jay Inslee sets a high bar with his sub-1 percent national poll showing.

4. Some ideas just don’t catch on. A Howard Schultz presidency is the equivalent of the discontinued Starbucks Chantico (390-calorie, 6-ounce melted-truffle drink) or the Mazagran (coffee-soda hybrid).

5. He’s taking time to evaluate a national campaign headquarters in Seattle versus moving it to Oklahoma City.