Why stop with flag shoes? Five other things Nike might think about scrapping

Oregon-based Nike is pulling the flag-themed Air Max 1 shoe, featuring 13 white stars in a circle, based on the Betsy Ross flag, after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker for its connection to a less-enlightened era. Associated Press

Five other symbols Nike might want to consider ditching out of concern that somebody is – or may be – offended.







1. Swoosh logo. Is it just us, or does it faintly resemble a mustache style worn by some Confederate generals? Should be focus-grouped for potential corporate microaggression and unconscious bias.

2. Logo on bottom of Air Max sneaker. Some Muslims have complained it resembles the word “Allah” in Arab script. (True story.)

3. “Just do it” catchphrase. Originally inspired by the last words of serial killer and death row inmate Gary Gilmore. (True story.)

4. Name of the company. Nike was the Greek goddess of victory, thus promoting worship of pagan deities. It also was the name of a U.S. Army missile, thus promoting worship of the military-industrial complex.

5. Last name of company co-founder Phil Knight. Could conjure unpleasant association with Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.