Five things Tacoma’s mayor could’ve done on Dome roof, but didn’t

For the first time ever, a rainbow flag celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride, equality and social rights was raised over the Tacoma Dome Tuesday.

Five missed opportunities for Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards when she was on the roof of the Tacoma Dome this week.







1. Launch a drone and buzz the 7th-floor office of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

2. Get out her pressure washer and clean off dust and dirt from Interstate-5 construction. (She could save the city the cost of cleaning the roof for the first time in six years.)

3. Install that cool Andy Warhol flower design – the one that local arts boosters once wanted to wrap the Dome top.

4. Use a slingshot to fire water balloons at the Northwest Detention Center.

5. Hold a press conference and announce she’s joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.