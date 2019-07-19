Five fun facts from Jay Inslee’s fundraising for president

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee raised $3 million in the second quarter, up from $2.25 million in the first quarter. Eat your heart out, Hickenlooper! Here, the Democratic presidential candidate speaks during the National Education Association Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum on July 5 in Houston. AP

Five things that caught our eye in Jay Inslee’s updated presidential campaign finance reports.

1. Washington’s two living former Democratic governors (Gregoire, Locke) aren’t listed as donors. But Inslee did get a cool $2,500 from Norm Dicks, $2,000 from People for Derek Kilmer and $1,000 from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

2. What about the two state Dems who may gain the most from his White House run – AG Bob Ferguson and Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib? Zippo. (Thanks for nuthin’, fellas.)

3. He’s collected just over $4,000 from people with last name “Inslee,” including $1,093.90 from the one he shares a bed with. (When he’s in town.)

4. He’s reimbursed Washington State Patrol $9,085.41 for his security detail. (Who says he’s oblivious to the extra $3.5 million cost to taxpayers? )

5. He’s received $150 from Bernie. (Bernie Schmidt, that is ... a sustainable building systems engineer from Denver.)