Yippee, a jury summons! 5 things that make Pierce County jury duty a memorable staycation

Sure, a golden ticket to tour a chocolate factory is pretty cool. But so is a blue card in the mail notifying you that you’ve been selected for Pierce County jury duty.

Five reasons that a Pierce County jury summons is a ticket to fun and adventure.







1. You can pretend you’re boarding an airplane for an exotic vacation, what with the TSA-style security screening, informative orientation video and hours sitting next to strangers.

2. Free juror parking in the garage at 10th and Yakima offers easy access to downtown hotspots, including the county jail and all the best bail bond storefronts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

3. Wearing your plastic juror badge around the courthouse (and downtown Tacoma ... and your house, in your pajamas) attracts looks of reverence usually reserved for superheroes.

4. Jury selection process is like speed dating without the alcohol or morning-after consequences (other than a defendant’s guilt or innocence).

5. A week in the courthouse feels like a week on a Hollywood TV soundstage – a cross between “Law & Order” and “The Jerry Springer Show.”