Not a baseball fan? You can still learn from Seattle Mariners. Five things they taught us about life this year

Five life lessons we can glean from the 2019 Seattle Mariners.







1. To get through the hard times, it helps to make lots of new friends. (More than 65 players wore a M’s uniform this year, a Major League record).

2. Why fret about the present when you can relive the glorious past? (Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame extravaganza, Ichiro Suzuki retirement celebration, never-ending references to 1995 and 2001.)

3. Face your enemies often enough, and even the mighty shall fall. (M’s record this year against division-winning Houston Astros: 1-18).

4. If you don’t have the tools to do a job successfully, keep raiding your neighbor’s shed. (i.e., the Triple A farm club in Tacoma).

5. If life gives you lemons (mediocre talent), make lemonade (lots of collectible bobblehead figures).