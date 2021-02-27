Some classrooms ready to reopen safe, warm during COVID. Mine in Tacoma, not so much

“Let’s get kids back to school.” Those words are echoing through the country, our state and in our local school districts including Tacoma, where I work.

We all say we want the safest, best and most equitable education for every child. But the path to achieve these goals is different in each school district.

“Readiness” to return students to classrooms hinges on a district’s ability to provide space for social distancing, sufficient safety equipment, enough staff for smaller classes and safe cleaning, adequate indoor air quality and detailed plans that build trust among families and staff so they feel safe.

The return to in-person learning shines a stark light on the inequities and funding shortages that have long plagued Washington’s education system.

Inequities are stark for students who are learning in schools with newer buildings with sufficient HVAC and extra space vs. students who are learning in crumbling school buildings or portables that lack airflow.

How do those inequities play out? Two educators, in two different districts, can have very different experiences going back to school.

At my school in Tacoma, I sent a “heads up” note to parents explaining what returning to school will be like for their children:

“The windows and the door will be open. We will be using that as the main ventilation for us as our HVAC system is ancient and not effective. It will be cold and I and the students will have to bundle up. As we will be unable to leave our seats to move around and warm up, we will be cold.

“We will hope for spring to be early. There won’t be any extra plugs for space heaters as the student computers (12 at a time) will need to be plugged in and charging as they are old, and many don’t hold a charge well. We are lucky that our class was previously the computer lab and has extra plugs.”

I talked with a fellow educator in the nearby Franklin Pierce district who has been back in the classroom with K-2 Special Education students since November.

She was very nervous in the beginning because she helps her students with toileting. She may be spit on or even bitten — a huge potential for spreading germs.

She and her coworkers asked a lot of questions about PPE, cleaning protocols and what to do if a student came in sick. Her district is doing a good job following the CDC guidelines; administrators want educators to be comfortable. Staff don’t feel as nervous or scared any more.

Teaching students these new routines from the get-go was key, she says, and the kids are very capable.

All told, some districts, like Franklin Pierce, have been more prepared to safely welcome students for months. Some, like Tacoma, aren’t there yet.

I tell my students’ families I could not live with myself if I brought the virus to school and gave it to you and your family. I will struggle if I get the virus and bring it home to my husband. I have the ability to will rent a separate space if I need to quarantine to keep my family safe.

Some students in some districts might be warmer, safer, more comfortable and better off if they continue learning remotely. My Tacoma students would benefit more having me five days a week remotely than two days a week in person.

In Franklin Pierce, educators feel like the district cares about their well-being. The special education teacher I talked to wears a blue surgical gown, gloves, and an N-95 mask, and the district provides all of it.

If she asks a question, the district finds the answer. Educators and administrators are working together to keep families safe.

We see some families and politicians turning up the pressure to open as soon as possible. As educators, it is our duty to advocate for what our students and communities need.

For families excited to get back in the classrooms, trust me, I want to be there, too. Let’s stand together and make sure our school districts are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

Tina Taylor is an elementary teacher at Bryant Montessori School and member of Tacoma Education Association. This is her 25th year as a teacher.