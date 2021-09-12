New TNT opinion editor takes the helm. His days of dancing on Cheney’s roof are over

Columnist Matt Driscoll dances on the third base dugout with Casey Catherwood, creative director with the Tacoma Rainiers, and the Rainier Fun Squad, during the seventh inning stretch of the Tacoma Rainiers’ game against the Las Vegas 51s at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Well, fancy meeting you here.

I know. This is a little weird for me, too.

Typically, you find my words and dopey mugshot — which looks a little like if Beaver Cleaver grew up and bought a Prius — in the front of The News Tribune’s pages. As a news columnist, it’s where I’ve been stationed for nearly seven years. I spend my time talking to folks in the community, reporting, and then — for the most part — writing opinion pieces. Sometimes people agree with me. Sometimes they don’t. It comes with the job.

However, as my former colleague Matt Misterek recently noted, my job has changed — at least for the time being. With Misterek’s departure, the News Tribune asked me to pinch hit, and it’s a challenge I accepted. I’ll be serving as interim Editorial Page editor until my bosses can find a permanent replacement. I think it’s safe to say that we all hope that process will be quick.

So what does this mean? For starters, it’s why print readers have stumbled upon these words here — on The News Tribune’s opinion pages. In addition to continuing to pen columns like this (well, not exactly like this), I will take on the responsibility of writing on behalf of the paper’s editorial board. I’ve served on the editorial board for two years, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch. Honestly, the hardest part for me will probably be hitting the shorter word counts. (Insert an editor’s knowing eye roll here.)

“Ok, sure, Dopey Leave It to Beaver,” I can already hear you saying, “but what about your opinions? We already know where you stand because you’ve spent the last seven years writing about it. How will The News Tribune’s Editorial Page not just become your personal platform?”

It’s a fair question, and one only actions will answer. But here’s what I can say for certain:

Most importantly, my voice will represent only one vote during editorial board deliberations. The same goes for general election political endorsements, which are right around the corner. Just as my many predecessors have done in this position, the words I put to paper on behalf of the board will represent the consensus of the group.

When it comes to the other items that fill The News Tribune’s opinion pages, I will strive to maintain, build upon and improve what you’ve already come to expect. From the comics and letters to the editor to the op-eds and syndicated columns, the viewpoints will be thoughtful and varied, and the perspectives will be diverse. If you’d like to submit something for consideration, or simply have a conversation, drop me a line at matt.driscoll@thenewstribune.com A newspaper should reflect the community it serves, and that will be my goal, for as long as they let me do this.

I grew up here. I know this place and the people who make it special. Even at our most divided, it’s one thing so many of us have in common. When a picture of a Puyallup High School athlete graces the front page of the sports section, it still fills me with pride, and when someone disrespects Tacoma, my instinct is to fight back. Unlike my predecessor, I’ve never valiantly reported from war; I have danced with Rhubarb and Epic Sax Gorilla on the roof of Cheney Stadium.

I’m looking forward to the weeks and months ahead. The job I’ve been asked to do is important, and I plan to give it my all.

I don’t see it as a soapbox. I see it as a chance to highlight the best of a place I love so much.