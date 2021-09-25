TNT letters to the editor: Biden’s ‘debacle,’ maskless fairgoers and climate change

Biden’s Afghanistan ‘debacle’

In 2014, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades. Now you can add Afghanistan to the list.

President Biden’s evacuation plan was one of the most boneheaded plans in military history. He called it an “extraordinary success.” Hundreds or Americans, thousands of Afghan allies and billions in equipment were left behind. And 13 soldiers were killed. That’s success?

What was most appalling was Biden checking his watch several times at the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover AFB. The Gold Star families said Biden mostly talked about his son while visiting with them afterwards.

As a military retiree, I was livid and the military community should be too. Republicans should call for impeachment over the Afghanistan evacuation debacle and the firing of General Milley, Secretary of Defense Austin and several high level officials in Biden’s supposedly “A team” cabinet. Biden’s irresponsible decisions have jeopardized our national security and severely tarnished our standing around the world.

In the presidential debate, President Trump called Biden not smart. He was right.

Craig Chilton, Bonney Lake

‘Selfish’ fairgoers

I was at the Washington State Fair the afternoon and evening of Sept. 17. I visited the areas by the Red Gate, Yellow Gate, Blue Gate and Sillyville, mainly sticking to the ride areas. I did not see hand sanitizing stations everywhere like they advertised, except in entrances to buildings. Nor did I see extra hand washing stations. In the span of time waiting for one ride, and lines were very short, I counted 100 people not wearing their masks (I stopped there) .

These people were walking, in lines and on rides. No one was enforcing the state mask mandate. No ride operator said a word. I moved to the back of the line I was in while counting because the people in line around me were not wearing their masks. There was no social distancing.

I was saddened that so many fairgoers were selfish enough to put others’ lives and their own at risk. We left the fair with heavy hearts.

Susan Kelly, University Place

Climate change challenge

With climate change fully entrenched and getting more pronounced each year, we’re in a world of hurt. It needs to be addressed now!

Waiting for the politicians to grind out something substantive, especially in the current political climate, is a fool’s errand. Developing legislation and implementing it normally takes time, something we have very little of now. If what climate scientists say is true, 2030 will be here before we know it and we will have nothing to show for it but more heat, fewer species, more pollution, fewer natural resources and millions more dead.

Our culture is fixated on consumption and comfort. We also want climate change to stop happening. Unfortunately, we can’t have both at the same time. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.

It’s time to start powering down. For one week at least, don’t buy gas. Try public transportation, walk or ride your bike. Send a message: “NO MORE!”

Besides, you might find getting exercise and being a little inconvenienced actually beneficial.

Ray Lepore, Tacoma