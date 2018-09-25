We endorse: These two Tacoma Dems give Pierce County clout at state Capitol, and a shot at even more

The blue wave that’s expected to upend national and state politics this fall can bypass Tacoma’s 27th Legislative District and save its energy for other places. This urban Democrat stronghold has been so blue for so long, it’s surprising the two House incumbents even drew a challenge.
Two years ago, Reps. Laurie Jinkins and Jake Fey had a free pass to reelection in the 27th district, which covers most of Tacoma as well as Ruston and Fife Heights. At least this time they’re not alone on the ballot; we commend their opponents for forcing an election, though not a suspenseful one. (Jinkins and Fey won 73 percent and 76 percent of the vote in the August primary, respectively.)
If the blue wave means anything here, it’s greater clout for both Jinkins and Fey — and thus, Pierce County — at the state Capitol.
Voters should send both Democrats back to Olympia for unfinished business. At the top of the list: fixing the school funding formula that disproportionately hurts Tacoma and set the stage for this month’s teacher strike.
Jinkins has earned a fifth term. After a stint as an assistant state attorney general, she went on to a career in public health management, first for the state and now the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. That makes her a natural champion on health care issues, such as pressing for a community-oriented mental health system. She’s a big-picture thinker on oft-neglected problems such as preventable hospitalization and the plight facing thousands of Washingtonians who haven’t saved enough for long-term care.
The 54-year-old Jinkins chairs the influential Judiciary Committee. Some see her on the short list to be the next speaker of the House. But the path to power is littered with pitfalls, and Jinkins stumbled into one this year; she supported leadership’s sneaky plan to let lawmakers off the hook on basic rules of open government.
“It was a huge mistake,” she told us recently, calling the effort to dilute the Public Records Act an example of “what happens when you’re cloistered … not out in the community, hearing from people.”
We trust Jinkins won’t make that mistake again.
Her Republican opponent, Kyle Paskewitz, is an information technology professional and former Army Ranger passionate about parent custody rights. He didn’t respond to multiple invitations to meet with us.
Tacoma also benefits from Fey’s growing stature as Jinkins’ seatmate in the 27th District. Fey, 69, is vice chair of the House Transportation Committee and has a good shot at moving up to chairman next year with the retirement of Rep. Judy Clibborn, D-Mercer Island.
Fey showed patience as a negotiator on the Legislature’s $16 billion transportation package in 2015. It contained big plums for Pierce County, including funds to build more freeway lanes near JBLM and extend state Route 167 from Puyallup to the Port of Tacoma. This year, he helped orchestrate a deal to freeze Narrows Bridge tolls.
The most effective state leaders, we often say, are those who rose through the ranks of local government and remember those roots. Fey, a veteran of seven years on Tacoma City Council, fits the bill. He says his proudest legislative achievement was helping secure start-up funds for the Eastside Community Center, set to open in Tacoma this fall.
Fey, the director of Washington State University’s energy program, is opposed by Donald Golden, a developer and three-year Tacoma resident running as an Independent in his first bid for public office. Golden seemed earnest when he spoke with us, but he didn’t make a good case to unseat the clearly more qualified three-term incumbent.
