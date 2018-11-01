He was elected in Tacoma, then served in Afghanistan. Shared sacrifice made it possible

After six months in Afghanistan, Navy Commander Robert Thoms resumed his regular duty this week as Tacoma City Councilman Robert Thoms. It was a cause for celebration and relief among his family, colleagues and community.
The District 2 council representative should be commended for his service, along with thousands of others from the Tacoma area (mostly JBLM) who’ve given so much to America’s longest war — up to and including their very lives.
Thoms took a council leave of absence in March to serve as media operations director for the joint NATO command in Kabul. The 48-year-old Navy reservist traveled around Afghanistan with troops, international political leaders and news media professionals, doing his utmost to ensure the story of the war-weary country isn’t forgotten.
He was there — less than a football field away — when more than two dozen people were slaughtered in the heart of Kabul on April 30, victims of a double suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State. Among the dead were nine journalists whom Thoms knew and worked with.
He was there during an unprecedented, though short-lived, ceasefire last summer.
He was there to help prepare for this month’s historic parliamentary elections, when an estimated 4 million brave Afghans flocked to the polls despite threats of Taliban violence, in some cases waiting hours to vote.
And he was there when his boss, Gen. John Nicholson, relinquished command of NATO forces in September and said in no-nonsense remarks: “It’s time for this war in Afghanistan to end.”
Amen to that.
On Tuesday, the City Council became whole again by welcoming home its ninth member with the simple ringing of a bell — a nice touch, based on naval tradition. Then Thoms made a few comments of gratitude.
“I certainly appreciate my colleagues here for allowing me to serve in the capacity I do as a Navy officer,” he said, “and also the colleagues I served with over in Afghanistan for taking care of me and making sure I came home to my family in one piece.”
To that list, we’d add the people of Tacoma, particularly Thoms’ constituents in Northeast Tacoma, the Tideflats and downtown. They elected him to a second term a year ago, not knowing it soon would be interrupted. And while the council eventually appointed an interim replacement for District 2, and Justin Camarata filled in diligently, representative democracy had to take a six-month holiday.
It’s a relatively small price to pay to our country, for sure. But it brings to mind poignant words of shared sacrifice first spoken by a Korean War veteran: “All gave some, and some gave all.”
