State Senate probe is over-correction of #MeToo

Tacoma renters with low to moderate incomes are finding themselves increasingly at the mercy of landlords willing to take advantage of our region’s competitive housing market. It’s why a new city ordinance tops our list of things to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday the Tacoma City Council passed the Rental Housing Code. The measure ensures Tacoma tenants will no longer be victims to landlords looking to turn a quick profit; it also ensures that what happened to the residents of the Tiki Apartments last spring won’t happen again.