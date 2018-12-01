Why should Washington be irrelevant in 2020? Legislature must seize last chance to move presidential primary

Just one of these 2016 Republican presidential candidates (Donald Trump, of course) was still standing by the time Washingtonians voted in that year’s presidential primary election. The others (from left, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson) had dropped out. Here, they take the stage at a debate in South Carolina before that state’s February primary. John Bazemore AP