Editorial_headlines

McMenamins buys all vacant buildings in Tacoma
What the puck? The National Hockey League chooses T-Town over Seattle. ‘The game requires a tougher crowd.’
Legislators wake up, smell the coffee ‘We were wrong and will follow Public Records Act’
Michelle Obama breaks T-Dome record Former Flotus donates all ticket sales to Tacoma charities
Oh, baby, it’s an orca rebound! Southern resident calves thriving, say ecstatic biologists
Western State Hospital safer than ever, regains federal certification
Mild wildfire season has West breathing easier
Bethel/Peninsula School Bonds Pass
‘Jay Z? More like Jay Cray Z’ Trump reportedly practices nicknames as WA governor keeps rising in polls
PSE gives up on LNG Tote Maritime extols the virtues of ‘solar panels and duct tape’
From wallflower to ‘How you doin’?’ Earlier state primary gets attention of presidential hopefuls
Grandma joins Seahawks as new kicker Turns out Shawn-from-accounting was right. ‘Welcome to the team, Linda.’
Pierce County named fittest in the state New I-5 bike lane has its perks!
Tacoma Creates turns potholes into works of art ‘Driving over the faces of Tacoma notables is the hard part’
City Council cancels monthly meditation group ‘We can snore at home,’ says unnamed source.
Tacoma wins coveted George Bailey Award for rapid expansion of affordable housing
