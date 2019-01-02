Tacoma treats low-paid workers with dignity, and Washington is catching up

Honks of support greet activists on South Union near Walmart and McDonald’s during a rally of labor unions and low-wage earners in 2014, supporting a $15 hourly minimum wage. Their effort came up short at the polls in 2015, but Tacoma voters approved a compromise measure. This month, Tacoma’s minimum wage rose to $12.35. Washington state’s climbed to $12. Dean J. Koepfler News Tribune file photo, 2014