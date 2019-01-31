Say yes to school bonds in Peninsula, Bethel and Yelm - and no to unfair state supermajority law

How bad is overcrowding in Peninsula School District? Students leave Discovery Elementary School to board buses at Gig Harbor High School next door. Bus space at Discovery has been taken up by portable classroom units. Peninsula is one three local districts with school construction bonds on the Feb. 12 ballot. The others are Bethel and Yelm. Joshua Bessex The News Tribune