TNT election endorsement roundup: Our Editorial Board’s picks for Aug. 6, 2019 primary

After meeting with candidates and doing our own research, the News Tribune Editorial Board deliberated and reached consensus endorsements on a handful of key primary election contests.

We focused on the Port of Tacoma, which all Pierce County voters will see on their ballots, plus city councils in our three largest cities (Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup) and the Tacoma School Board.

More endorsements will follow this fall for races that had no primary but are headed directly to a November runoff.

Here’s who we picked, with links to our previously published full-length endorsements:

* Port of Tacoma Commission, Position 3: Deanna Keller

* Port of Tacoma Commission, Position 5: Kristin Ang

* Tacoma City Council, Position 7: Conor McCarthy

* Tacoma School Board, Position 2: Enrique Leon

* Lakewood City Council, Position 6: Linda Farmer

* Puyallup City Council, District 1: Curtis Thiel

* Click here for an editor’s column explaining our endorsement process and how it’s different this year