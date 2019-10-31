Washington wants to stop resetting clocks twice a year. Congress must wake up and act

“Does anybody really know what time it is?

Does anybody really care?”

Recorded by Chicago (1970).

No, this radio-friendly pop single wasn’t an anthem about America’s twice-yearly time-change ritual. It wasn’t intended as a commentary on the confusing routine of switching from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time (DST), and vice versa.

But the questions posed in that old song may have fresh relevance for Washington households this weekend. After nearly eight months of DST, families will “fall back” one hour and frantically readjust their clocks and circadian rhythms. They’ll also mentally prepare for a dreary season sometimes known in the Pacific Northwest as “the big dark.”

Does anybody really know what time it is? On Sunday and Monday, it may not feel like it.

Does anybody really care? Federal leaders who have power to change this crazy system don’t seem overly concerned.

But they can prove they do care by passing a law called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019, which has so far languished without so much as a public hearing.

Congress should follow the lead of Washington state lawmakers. This year’s Legislature approved, and Gov. Jay Inslee signed, a bill that aims to make all this wearisome falling back and springing forward a thing of the past.

California and Oregon adopted similar laws, and British Columbia is planning to join the party soon. The West Coast governments envision a boost to tourism, commerce, energy conservation and other potential benefits that come with later sunsets year-round.

Unfortunately, federal law prevents states from independently changing time systems inside their own borders. That means the herky-jerky routine will continue unless Congress passes, and the president signs, a bill that would let the country switch to DST permanently. Either that, or Washington must go through an exceedingly complicated regulatory process involving the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The best hope at this moment is the Sunshine Protection Act, a cleverly named bipartisan effort in the U.S. Senate. Among the co-sponsors are Florida Republican Marco Rubio and Washington Democrat Patty Murray. President Trump also indicated in March that he favors permanent DST, though trusting him to hold to policy positions is as foolish as expecting time to stand still.

There’s no better time than now for Washingtonians to urge their representatives to actively support this proposal. Weekend checklist: Reset your clocks, change your fire alarm batteries and contact your members of Congress.

Murray told us in a phone interview Tuesday that she hears often from constituents back home on this issue. “It’s really clear that this disruption in their lives twice a year is not helpful to themselves or their families or their way of life,” she said.

A former preschool teacher, Murray recalls that the biannual time changes were the most disorienting weeks of the year for her class.

She said she’ll keep trying a variety of appeals to recruit supporters on Capitol Hill. For child-and-family advocates, there’s the promise of better rest and positive student outcomes with a stable timekeeping system; for public-health advocates, there’s evidence pointing to fewer heart attacks and fatal car crashes; for states-right advocates, there’s the incentive of being responsive to the more than 30 states that have expressed interest in permanent DST.

Nearly 50 years have passed since the rock band Chicago released a hit song that posed a provocative question. Today the answer is clear.

Does anybody really know what time it is?

Yes, we do. It’s time for government to quit arbitrarily messing with our body clocks twice a year. It’s time the feds allowed Washington, the West Coast and the rest of the states to change to daylight saving time once and for all.