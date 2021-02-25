Washington needs more bicultural, bilingual doctors. This Puyallup doc set a high bar

Anyone who doubts that culturally diverse doctors are good for Washington communities, or who questions whether the state should make it easier for foreign-born medical professionals to work here, has probably never met Dr. Ovidio Peñalver of Puyallup.

A beloved pediatrician, Peñalver retired in 2017 from the practice he’d operated for 37 years, treating everything from ear infections to autism.The Cuban immigrant and his wife, Meg, settled in Puyallup after he completed his residency in Seattle. Thousands of Pierce County children across three generations are better off for that decision.

Peñalver is a prototype for the type of doctor that Washingtonians would be fortunate to see more of, if House Bill 1129 passes the Legislature — bilingual, bicultural and very patient-centered, with a work ethic and world view befitting Washington’s melting-pot population.

The bill received strong bipartisan support in the House Wednesday and now heads to the Senate. It would create a pathway for international medical graduates (IMGs) to work in Washington at a time when Baby Boomers need more medical care and many doctors of that era are retiring.

The pipeline of new physicians can’t keep up, even with this year’s first graduating class at the Washington State University Medical School in Spokane. The national physician shortage is projected to reach 120,000 by 2030.

Meantime, the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the needs, fears and access problems facing people in our state from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Getting treatment from doctors who look and sound like them could help break down barriers.

“One thing that COVID has shown us over the last year is that our underserved communities were heavily impacted by the pandemic, but it also further exposed the lack of medical doctors who can speak a foreign language,” said the bill’s chief sponsor, Rep. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle.

Under HB1129, the Washington Medical Commission would be authorized to issue limited licenses to IMGs under close oversight from a supervising doctor. They could work at any licensed hospital, health care facility or various public medical settings, such as a prison infirmary or a local health department.

Little opposition has surfaced, except for a few legislators who don’t like the idea of aspiring doctors from abroad competing against homegrown students for slots in US medical residency programs. A revised version of the bill aims to solidify IMGs’ commitment to Washington, requiring them to live here at least one year before applying for a limited license.

Wednesday’s House vote was 94-4. The only lawmaker representing Pierce County who voted “no” was Rep. Michelle Caldier, a 26th District Republican.

To understand why this bill has such broad appeal, listen to a legislator who represents Garfield County, Washington’s smallest.

Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, spoke before Wednesday’s vote about a pair of first-rate doctors — one from Bangladesh, followed by one from South Korea — who settled down and became community fixtures over the last 25 years. Rural America, she said, depends on physicians willing to work in spartan conditions with little backup.

“While we’re excited about having the WSU medical school and the opportunity to train practitioners for rural medicine, it remains a fact that we are unable in our rural communities to attract new physicians,” Dye said.

And when outstanding foreign-born doctors make new homes in Washington, a bonus often follows: the quality of families they raise here. Consider Ovidio and Meg Peñalver; their five Puyallup-raised children went on to stellar careers in medicine, law and education. The second-oldest, Eduardo, was recently named president of Seattle University; he will be the first Latino ever to hold the post.

Legislators are smart to make Washington a landing spot for international medical graduates. It’s a good investment in the health of our state, both now and for the future.