‘Stunt’ had no chance to limit Inslee’s powers. Washington Dems, GOP must do better

Pierce County figures prominently in a last-gasp effort by Washington Republicans to curb the governor’s emergency powers before the 2021 legislative session ends this weekend.

Unfortunately, the perception that our county has gotten a raw deal from Gov. Jay Inslee is being used by GOP leaders to justify bending, if not breaking, essential rules that uphold accountability in Washington’s legislative process. All for a proposal that was dead on arrival when it came to a vote Friday in the House.

One Tacoma Democrat wasn’t off the mark when he called it a “political stunt.” And he, like this Editorial Board, actually supports limits on the governor’s emergency proclamations — if done in a transparent, above-board manner.

Yes, it’s troubling that majority Democrats refused to seriously consider and take public input on several emergency powers proposals this year, perhaps not wanting to get crosswise with the man who signs their bills. But it’s also disappointing that Republicans cut corners at the end of the session.

A long-term impasse is unacceptable. Once this session ends, both sides must work in good faith to find a solution; they need to stand up for the prerogatives of the legislative branch and ensure they have more say when Washington faces its next inevitable crisis.

The 253 area code’s part in this drama was elevated last week when Inslee ordered Pierce and two smaller Washington counties to revert to Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions. The rollback triggered a new round of criticism of the Democratic governor and the unprecedented authority he’s wielded for 14 months and counting.

Combine that angst with Pierce County’s substandard COVID-19 vaccination rate. (We’re one of only three Western Washington counties with under 30 percent of residents rolling up their sleeves). Mix in County Executive Bruce Dammeier’s spurned plea for Inslee to release more doses after a “technical glitch” left us short.

The result is a county that won’t be holding a ticker-tape parade for the governor anytime soon.

With the clock running down on this year’s session, Republicans launched a Hail Mary pass late last week; they tried to get the House to resurrect a bill that never advanced out of committee. House Bill 1557 would hold all orders by Inslee and any future governor to 60 days unless the Legislature agrees to extend them.

Friday’s gambit was steeped in legitimate frustration.

Since the pandemic started, at least eight states have adopted laws reining in their governors’ emergency powers, while Washington entrusts its chief executive with some of the strongest anywhere. Meantime, other moves toward decentralization are grabbing headlines, such as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, handing COVID-19 decision making back to counties last week.

But the Republican motion to waive the rules Friday was also steeped in political opportunism.

GOP leaders know perfectly well they introduced HB 1557 too late — 10 days after a cut-off deadline — for it to be vetted by staff and given a public hearing. They’ve been appropriately critical when Democrats have taken similar shortcuts in the past.

And yet by forcing this procedural vote, they were finally able to put the majority party on record as opposing a reasonable level of emergency power sharing. That includes all six Democrats representing Pierce County House districts.

One of those votes belonged to Rep. Steve Kirby of Tacoma, who told us his opposition was about process, not policy.

“It’s really just a political stunt designed to make the Democrats look bad by forcing us to vote against it,” Kirby said. “Having said all that, I still believe a legislative check on Inslee’s powers is appropriate.”

House Minority Leader JT Wilcox, R-Yelm, didn’t appreciate Kirby’s characterization.

“If that’s a stunt, what else can you do?” Wilcox told us after Friday’s vote. “When you’re the minority party, what else do you have?”

He correctly pointed out he’s been banging the drum for stronger legislative checks and balances all session. He’s also right that the need for limits has as much to do with future Washington governors as it does Inslee, who’s been sincere about saving lives and defeating this tenacious virus.

But legislators have run out of road in the 2021 session. Their focus now needs to be on passing a two-year state operating budget and a transportation package.

The fight for a constitutionally sound balance of power at the state Capitol is a virtuous cause that regrettably will have to wait.