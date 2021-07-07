Pride Week adopted in Pierce at last. LGBTQ+ advocates can cheer. But when will flag fly?

Every July for the past decade, the City of Tacoma has shown Pride in its LGBTQ-plus residents and flown a flag to affirm them — a month later than the rest of the country, but no less proudly.

To make that affirmation known to all, including to passing airplanes and satellites, the city has raised a rainbow flag atop the Tacoma Dome since 2019, in addition to its traditional Pride Month flag raising at City Hall.

The colorful symbolism sends an unmistakable message: Tacoma is a city of destiny and inclusivity, regardless of one’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

You may not understand every facet of the LGBTQ community nor appreciate every expression of the culture. But welcoming all people in the 253 with dignity, mutual respect and the right to live without fear or prejudice is a baseline expectation.

If only it were that straightforward for all elected leaders around Washington.

In particular, it’s discouraging that the Pierce County Council couldn’t find a way to unite behind the county’s first-ever Pride Month resolution, despite lengthy negotiations. The result was a partisan 4-1 vote Tuesday; Republican Amy Cruver voted no, while Dave Morell and Hans Zeiger abstained.

It’s also unfortunate that Republican Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier doesn’t plan to sign it, as he customarily does for dozens of proclamations each year.

Dammeier told us the council has issued an unusually large volume of proclamations since Democrats gained the majority in January. In response, he’s decided to let them stand without his signature unless they win support from all seven council members.

But even Tuesday’s non-unanimous vote was a welcome gesture for people including Stella Keating, a transgender Tacoma 16-year-old who recently spoke before Congress.

Her uplifting testimony Tuesday was a stark contrast to the siege mentality of many opponents; they lamented Pride Month as an attack on the traditional nuclear family that amounts to “anti-Christian indoctrination month.”

“This action tells me that I am a valued resident of Pierce County and that my contributions matter,” Stella said.

While the recognition is important, it apparently won’t lead to a Pride Flag being raised on Pierce County property this year.

Dammeier wants to limit public flag displays to what’s specified in law unless all seven council members agree to make an exception — part of a draft policy he released Tuesday.

We agree some guardrails may be necessary so that every fringe group doesn’t try to hoist their banner. But prohibiting a flag unless approved by every council member? That’s a peculiar standard.

A majority of four votes is required to pass most county ordinances; a supermajority of five is required on tax votes. Calling for unanimity on the rainbow flag is what County Council member Ryan Mello calls “a poison pill,” and it’s not grounded in the Pierce County charter.

As for minimizing risk, county leaders should take solace from Tacoma. We asked city officials if they’ve been sued by anyone for flying the Pride flag on city property; they said no.

There’s no question that actions speak louder than symbols; Dammeier says his administration is focused on building a diverse county workforce and supporting all citizens, including those who’ve historically faced inequality and discrimination.

He’s correct that “symbols can become emotion-laden really quickly.” Case in point: the thin blue line emblem, which has gone from a show of support for public safety officers to a local flashpoint between the Blue Lives Matter vs. Black Lives Matter movements.

“We need to be thoughtful about how we use that flagpole,” Dammeier said. “I think we’re better off with a higher standard than lower standard in this situation.”

But let’s not pretend Pierce County property is hallowed ground where only the US, Washington state and Pierce County flags, plus the POW/MIA flag, are allowed to fly. Among the exceptions over the years: the 12th Man banner that revs up Seattle Seahawks fans.

When a county led by a Democratic council and a moderate Republican executive fail to unite on a Pride Month recognition, it underscores that we’re not as inclusive as we’d like to believe.

And when a football team is more unifying than the fight for human dignity, it underscores how far we have to go.

News Tribune editorials reflect the views of our Editorial Board and are written by opinion editor Matt Misterek. Other board members are: Stephanie Pedersen, News Tribune president and editor; Matt Driscoll, local columnist; and Jim Walton, community representative. The Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom and does not influence the work of news reporting and editing staffs. For questions about the board or our editorials, email matt.misterek@thenewstribune.com