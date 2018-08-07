Trump: Now he sounds like a Marx brother

President Trump recently said: “What you are seeing and reading is not what is happening.”
Groucho Marx once said: “Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?”
I can remember a time when Marx’s statement was considered satire.
August 07, 2018 08:48 AM
President Trump recently said: “What you are seeing and reading is not what is happening.”
Groucho Marx once said: “Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?”
I can remember a time when Marx’s statement was considered satire.
Comments