Letters to the Editor

Trump: Now he sounds like a Marx brother

By Matt Condit

Gig Harbor

August 07, 2018 08:48 AM

President Trump recently said: “What you are seeing and reading is not what is happening.”

Groucho Marx once said: “Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?”

I can remember a time when Marx’s statement was considered satire.

