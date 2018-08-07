Sound Transit: No excuse for huge cost overruns

Re: “Getting light rail just got $460 million more expensive,” (TNT, 7/27).
After reading this article, I have one conclusion: The people in charge of the project are not earning their pay! They were hired to make hard decisions for the majority, not find excuses.
With every job I have had, I was always expected to complete the thing with what was given, not to find a reason why I couldn’t.
The governing board of Sound Transit is made up of elected officials from around the region; maybe it is time to elect people who can do the job.
