Politics: In search of mythical middle ground

My liberal friends seem to think I’m not committed to the cause because I want to consider fiscal matters more than their social agenda.
I do not share their enthusiasm for concentrating one’s efforts on issues I consider tangential to running a government.
My conservative friends seem fixated on mean-spirited social policies, and do not seem to think about fiscal matters beyond what would favor plutocrats, cut assistance to the unfortunate and reduce taxes.
The catastrophic deficit our country is currently running is not the tiniest blip on their radar.
I do not know where to find this mythical “middle ground” everyone keeps talking about.
I thought I was standing on it. Wherever I’m standing, it sure is lonely here.
Comments