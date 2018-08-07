Religion: Trump’s new task force is worrisome

As a Christian whose faith informs everything I believe, this new religious liberty task force announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is exactly what I feared when Donald Trump ran for president on a religious freedom platform.
Faith means nothing when forced, and there are many different ways of expressing one’s belief in God.
I do not want the government interfering in my ability to worship Jesus freely, but with this task force that is focused on white Christian supremacy, my freedom is at risk.
Do I have the freedom to vote Democrat and be Christian? Will they support my freedom to say the Bible does not condemn gay people to hell? If left unchecked, no.
Religious liberty is only a freedom if it protects all religions, and none, including my own.
This task force with this administration in this climate is not the way to go.
