Presidents: Trump could learn from Truman

I’m reading “The Accidental President” about Harry Truman’s first four months in office. Two quotes are relevant today.
His campaign strategy for his second senatorial campaign stated: “The press is a function of our free institutions. If they are wrong in their attitude, try to make them see the true light, but under no circumstances attack them.”
His motto when running the committee reviewing defense spending was: “There is no substitute for a fact. When the facts are known, reasonable men do not disagree with respect to them.”
If only we could bring back Harry.
