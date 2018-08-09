Tacoma schools: Don’t skimp on teacher pay raises

Do Tacoma kids deserve the most experienced and talented educators?
Once known as the best-paid district in the area, skilled educators are finding surrounding districts to be more attractive employers.
Tacoma Public Schools received an additional $32 million from the state Legislature to improve certificated and classified salaries. The TPS bargaining team is offering a 3.1 percent increase and claims this is the limit by law. It is not.
It’s time for our community to begin asking hard questions of our school board and administration. Some suggestions:
Will refusing to increase salaries higher put the district’s ability to attract and retain the highest-quality educators for Tacoma students in jeopardy?
Do you believe staff who work directly with Tacoma students deserve less than those in districts offering 10 to 21.5 percent increases?
Make your voice heard by attending the next TPS Board Meeting on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.
(Taylor is a Tacoma Public Schools teacher.)
Comments