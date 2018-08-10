Religion: Evangelist’s Tacoma visit alarming

As a participant in a discussion group, “Being Christian in America in a Time of Crisis” at a congregation in Olympia, I write on behalf of several participants who are intensely displeased that Rev. Franklin Graham is bringing his “Decision America” tour to Tacoma this weekend.
We are a community that accepts a diversity of political views, but we cannot accept the antagonism that Graham has expressed against our sisters and brothers of the Islamic community.
Furthermore, his demonizing of the gay and lesbian community represents a prejudice we find antithetical to the spirit of Jesus Christ. Our faith community remains open to all people.
At a time when many of us seek to address the threats of bigotry and polarization that have gripped society and to restore civility and respect for human and civil rights, Graham has served to exacerbate those very threats.
It is especially unfortunate that he links his xenophobic and divisive views to the gospel of Christ.
This is a betrayal of our heritage and does immeasurable harm to the church’s mission to serve the whole community.
Comments