Traffic: Legalize entering left-turn lane

Several years ago I wrote a letter to the TNT concerning a refund on my license because of an accident which totaled the car.
A state representative contacted me after reading the letter, and action was taken to amend the law to provide for refunds in certain cases when a car is totaled.
Our current law prohibits us from crossing the double yellow lines to merge into the turn lane. In order to follow the law, a driver must wait until the double line ends, then make a sharp turn into the turn lane.
Sometimes the lane is blocked by those choosing to merge into the lane. This of course, is a violation of the law, however, it is the most sensible means of turning into the left lane.
I recently counted the number of drivers who crossed the double lines while turning into the left lane. In my count, 28 out of 32 drivers did so, violating the law.
I hope a state legislator reads this and takes action either legalizing crossing these lines or better yet, changing the double yellow lines to single dashed lines.
Comments