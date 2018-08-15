Collusion: A fairy tale promoted by Trump haters

Recently, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger met with President Trump to discuss his tweet that “journalists are enemies of the people.”
Sulzberger stated inflammatory language will lead to violence. Do liberal journalists use inflammatory language to smear Trump?
Over the past two years, liberal activists have committed physical assaults, planted agitators at Trump rallies, encouraged harassment -- and it continues.
The Times should spend more time investigating FBI corruption under President Obama. We now know the FBI used the uncorroborated and unverified Steele dossier to obtain four FISA warrants to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Where’s the indictment?
The FBI lacked probable cause without the dossier, according to former deputy director Andrew McCabe. And it appears the FBI used several informants to entrap former Trump aide George Papadopoulos.
There is still no hard evidence of Trump/Russian collusion or obstruction, and in a text message, FBI agent Peter Strzok stated “We’ll stop it” (Trump being elected. Smoking gun?).
This entire collusion narrative was a fairy tale perpetrated by Democrats, pushed by the liberal media and secretly investigated by FBI, DOJ and intelligence officials who despised Trump.
They have shown their hatred of Trump after the election. Was it different before?
Comments