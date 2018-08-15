Health care: Single-payer idea doomed to fail

Re: "Study: 'Medicare for All' plan would cost $32.6 trillion," (TNT, 7/31).
Enacting a single-payer national health insurance system, aka “Medicare for all,” will result in an epidemic.
Not a disease, but a proliferation of incompetent bureaucrats.
Creating a government agency to oversee healthcare will result in diminished care and higher costs.
All government agencies are like seesaws; as one side goes up (i.e., the number of bureaucrats), the level of effectiveness goes down. It is as certain as death and taxes.
If the government wants to get involved in the health care industry, it should provide vouchers to taxpayers so they can purchase health insurance, along with tax breaks or cash payments for preventative/routine health measures.
Free-market competition for an individual’s health care business will result in costs being contained due to effective management. The quality and timely delivery of health care will be increased because of competition.
You want something screwed up, let the government run it. It is the ultimate monopoly. Thus, it can be as costly to taxpayers and as inefficient as it wants to be — and always is.
