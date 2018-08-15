Election: Claims of Blue Wave premature

Re: “Bad behavior, dirty election ads rejected as Blue Wave rolls,” (TNT, 8/9).
Your Editorial Board is living in fantasy land.
The fact that only 28.26 percent of registered voters turned out to vote, coupled with the fact that there were others beyond the top two vote winners in the race, leave the Blue Wave prediction just a fantasy for the left-leaning board.
While there may be a low turnout, it remains to be seen what the mid-terms will bring.
Maybe the Editorial Board could sprinkle some fairy dust over the surrounding districts to better your Blue Wave odds.
