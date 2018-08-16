Trump: Russia meddling denials threaten democracy

After the Helsinki meeting with Putin, President Trump was highly criticized by world leaders, the press, TV news agencies and members of Congress from both parties.
His lack of condemning Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election, actions in Crimea and the Ukraine, and his two-hour private meeting with Putin were disturbing.
On Aug. 2, the heads of four U.S. intelligence agencies made statements, from the White House, confirming that (in the words of FBI Director Christopher Wray): “Russia attempted to interfere with the 2016 election and continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day.”
Six hours later, at a rally in Pennsylvania, the president claimed Russian meddling was a hoax fabricated by “Fake News” who he calls “the enemy of the people.”
He recently told attendees at a VFW convention not to believe what they hear, read or see in the news. Only believe the twisted truths or outright lies that originate from Trump or his supporters.
He took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. His actions prove that he is either incompetent, compromised or believes the alternate universe in which he lives.
This man is a threat to our national security and possibly the democracy of this nation.
