Orcas: Some ideas to feed them now

Re: "Orca mom's grief is a wake-up call," (TNT, 8/1).
Thank you for your poignant, powerful editorial. Your laudable series of articles lights a fire of urgency for all Puget Sound residents to educate ourselves and act now to save the magnificent Orca and the Chinook salmon.
I applaud all those who seek remedies to this dire situation. But, some proposed remedies are months, maybe years away. We must act now to feed the orcas!
Why not cancel open season on all chinook; and pay fishermen to participate in a “catch and release” of Chinook to a convoy of tanker trucks from streams to Orca feeding areas?
Why not begin removal of the four Lower Snake River dams to restore salmon runs now; and form a ‘citizens conservation corps to begin restoration of Chinook spawning habitat, rather than killing the sea lions poaching salmon from man-made choke points?
Remove the choke points now, don’t kill the seals.
Mankind believes we have dominion over wildlife. This means we have an obligation for its well-being.
Tahlequah (J35) shows us her lost calf. J50 shows us others in the pod are starving. We must not look away. Please get involved.
