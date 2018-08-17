Trump: Objective was to liberate pastor

Re: “U.S. standoff with Turkey rattles global economy,” (TNT, 8/11).
The first paragraph of this front-page article cites a worsening dispute between the two countries. The next paragraph states the crisis was accelerated by President Trump’s tweet.
Then finally, it states the Trump involvement was to free Andrew Branson, an American pastor, from Turkey for alleged terrorism. The pastor’s arrest was thought by outsiders as bogus.
The article labels Trump nefariously as being responsible for Turkey’s problems, when his only objective is to free an American from a foreign prison at the request of the American people.
As in all American media articles, they are written to discredit our president.
