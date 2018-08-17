Evangelist: He brought no hate speech to Tacoma

Re: “Franklin Graham calls for Christian political activism in tour stop in Tacoma,” (TNT, 8/14).
The article on Graham’s talk at Cheney Stadium demonstrates the lie of the folks at the Faith Action Network. A quick read of the Tribune’s excerpts from Graham’s address reveal no hate whatsoever.
Instead, his remarks show the kind of grassroots political work that has been a hallmark of this country from the beginning: register to vote, organize, support candidates who will work for the good of all, pray and vote, pray for those in office.
Except for ensuring the negative content was in the first column, the article fairly treated Graham’s political comments.
Now, if the Tribune can publish his comments about Christ’s transforming grace, then we will really be getting somewhere.
